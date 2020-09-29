 

NexGen Mining to Capitalize on Gold Market Surge

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 15:30  |  66   |   |   

NexGen Mining Incorporated (“OTCPK: NXGM”) (“NexGen” or the “Company”) announces the company is in the process of evaluating and acquiring an advanced stage gold and silver metal project in Nevada and positioned for substantial growth when a precious metal asset acquisition is complete.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language, such as the words "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," or "scheduled to," or other similar words, or the negative of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable or similar language, or by discussion of strategy or intentions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future business strategy, plans and goals and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Although management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove correct. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. A copy of the Company's report for the year ending December 31, 2018, can be found on the OTC Pink marketplace website at www.otcmarkets.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results