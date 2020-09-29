Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering have exercised their option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price of $20.00 per share, for total offering gross proceeds of approximately $181.0 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Taysha. The issuance of additional shares closed on September 29, 2020, and all of the shares were sold by Taysha. Taysha’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “TSHA.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan acted as lead manager for the offering.