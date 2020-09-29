 

Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 15:25  |  59   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering have exercised their option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price of $20.00 per share, for total offering gross proceeds of approximately $181.0 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Taysha. The issuance of additional shares closed on September 29, 2020, and all of the shares were sold by Taysha. Taysha’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “TSHA.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan acted as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 23, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Jefferies, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by emailing Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results