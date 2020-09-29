 

Akari Therapeutics to Present Its Phase III Plans at the International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation (IPPF) Patient Education Conference

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where complement (C5) and/or leukotriene (LTB4) systems are implicated, today announced that Miles Nunn, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Akari Therapeutics, and James Fettiplace, M.D., Medical Director, Akari Therapeutics, will present the Company’s Phase III planned pivotal study of nomacopan in patients with moderate to severe bullous pemphigoid (BP) at the International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation (IPPF) Virtual Patient Education Conference.

The IPPF’s main focus is to improve the quality of life for all those affected by pemphigus and pemphigoid through early diagnosis and support. The 2020 Virtual Patient Education Conference will be an educational event for all stakeholders in the field of bullous disease as the conference will present on disease research and trends, educate on disease management, and elevate awareness.

“The IPPF community is excited to have Akari Therapeutics participating in the 2020 IPPF Virtual Patient Education Conference,” said Marc Yale, IPPF Advocacy & Research Coordinator. “Research and drug development in pemphigoid are on the horizon, and clinical trials, like the use of nomacopan in bullous pemphigoid, will advance our understanding of the disease and address the unmet medical need of patients. We are pleased to be working together with patients, physicians, researchers, and industry to ensure that we fulfil this promise."

“Akari very much looks forward to partnering with the IPPF to understand as much as possible the perspective of patients and carers in bullous pemphigoid. This vital understanding will ensure that the Phase III study has patients at the center of our thinking,” said James Fettiplace, Medical Director, Akari Therapeutics.

Details of Akari’s presentation are as follows:

Event:   2020 IPPF Virtual Patient Education Conference
Session Title   Current and Future Clinical Trials
Session Date/Time:   October 4, 2020, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm PT (6:30 pm - 8:30 pm ET)
Presentation Title:   Pivotal-BP Study: Nomancopan for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe BP

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the ‘Events’ page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.akaritx.com and register for the IPPF conference. You may also register directly for the IPPF conference here: IPPF Conference Registration.

