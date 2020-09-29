Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital for COVID-19 Diagnostic Assay Kit and Automated Systems, Receives Initial Purchase Order
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates, supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, today announced the signing of a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Stony Brook University Hospital (“SBUH”), the largest academic medical center on Long Island, N.Y. Under the terms of the one-year MSA, Applied DNA will supply its EUA authorized LineaTM COVID-19 Assay Kit (the “Assay Kit”) to SBUH on an as-needed basis. Concurrently, the Company announced the receipt of an initial purchase order under the MSA. Terms of the MSA and initial purchase order were not disclosed.
Under the MSA, the Company designed and implemented an automated, high-throughput COVID-19 testing workflow in the SBUH clinical lab. The implemented high-throughput testing workflow is a fully integrated offering that includes equipment, software, and services leased through the Company, including robotic RNA extraction, robotic sample preparation, and RT-PCR custom software and interfaces with laboratory information systems. The testing workflow offers the SBUH clinical lab enhanced operational flexibility and an enhanced testing capacity with the Assay Kit. The Company is willing to offer similar equipment arrangements to other diagnostic labs looking for high sensitivity, high throughput testing solutions for COVID-19.
COVID-19 diagnostic testing with the Assay Kit can be performed on a variety of PCR and nucleic acid extraction platforms using samples obtained from nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs or less intrusive anterior nasal (AN) swabs. Recent changes in the laws governing Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) allow certified laboratories to use the kit to tailor assays within a single certified laboratory for the device platforms they already have on hand. Saliva sampling and pooled testing methods for the Assay Kit have been developed by the Company for scaled Surveillance Testing within communities and organizations.
“Our collaboration and integration of high throughput automation and data systems with SBUH validates our complete solution. We are thrilled that SBUH chose our Assay Kit to meet its ongoing and evolving needs for a highly sensitive, high-throughput PCR-based diagnostic,” stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “Our Assay Kit used in conjunction with the high-throughput workflows implemented by the Company at SBUH’s clinical lab gives SBUH a strong testing infrastructure to enable the testing of multiple affiliated populations, including patients, staff, and our surrounding community.”
