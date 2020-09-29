PERI builds the first 3D-printed residential building in Germany (FOTO)

Weissenhorn (Bavaria) / Beckum (North Rhine-Westphalia) (ots) -



- Germany's first 3D-printed residential building is undergoing construction in

Westphalia

- New construction technique comes through all regulatory approval processes

with ease

- 3D construction printing technology for residential construction is now

market-ready



PERI GmbH is building Germany's first 3D-printed residential building in Beckum,North Rhine-Westphalia. The two-storey detached house with approx. 80 sqm ofliving space per floor is not being constructed in the conventional manner, itis being printed by a 3D construction printer.This construction technique, which is being put into practice in Germany for thefirst time, has come through all of the regulatory approval processes over thelast few weeks and months. The engineering office Schießl Gehlen Sodeikatsupported the development of the concept for obtaining the approval, theplanning and execution of the corresponding approval tests was carried out bythe Technical University of Munich. The building was planned by MENSE-KORTEingenieure+architekten and the client is Hous3Druck GmbH. The materials used toproduce the printable concrete are being sourced from HeidelbergCement.The federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia is supporting the 3D constructionprinting project in Beckum as part of its "Innovatives Bauen" (innovativeconstruction) development scheme. Today, Ina Scharrenbach, Minister for RegionalIdentity, Communities and Local Government, Building and Gender Equality in thefederal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was briefed on the current state ofaffairs at the construction site in Beckum."North Rhine-Westphalia innovation for Germany: digital, dynamic, ready to print- these are our keywords for the future of construction. We are proud that thefirst house to be 3D printed is being built in our federal state. This makesNorth Rhine-Westphalia a pioneer for Germany. Not tomorrow, not some day, buttoday. The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia is providing specificsupport for investments in the innovation engine of construction: the 3D houseis being subsidized with 200,000 euros. Further projects are in the printingloop," explains Scharrenbach."The construction of the 3D-printed residential building in Beckum is amilestone for 3D construction printing technology", says Thomas Imbacher,Innovation & Marketing Director at PERI GmbH. "We are very confident thatconstruction printing will become increasingly important in certain market