PERI builds the first 3D-printed residential building in Germany (FOTO)
Weissenhorn (Bavaria) / Beckum (North Rhine-Westphalia) (ots) -
- Germany's first 3D-printed residential building is undergoing construction in
Westphalia
- New construction technique comes through all regulatory approval processes
with ease
- 3D construction printing technology for residential construction is now
market-ready
- Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com/ ) -
PERI GmbH is building Germany's first 3D-printed residential building in Beckum,
North Rhine-Westphalia. The two-storey detached house with approx. 80 sqm of
living space per floor is not being constructed in the conventional manner, it
is being printed by a 3D construction printer.
This construction technique, which is being put into practice in Germany for the
first time, has come through all of the regulatory approval processes over the
last few weeks and months. The engineering office Schießl Gehlen Sodeikat
supported the development of the concept for obtaining the approval, the
planning and execution of the corresponding approval tests was carried out by
the Technical University of Munich. The building was planned by MENSE-KORTE
ingenieure+architekten and the client is Hous3Druck GmbH. The materials used to
produce the printable concrete are being sourced from HeidelbergCement.
The federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia is supporting the 3D construction
printing project in Beckum as part of its "Innovatives Bauen" (innovative
construction) development scheme. Today, Ina Scharrenbach, Minister for Regional
Identity, Communities and Local Government, Building and Gender Equality in the
federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was briefed on the current state of
affairs at the construction site in Beckum.
"North Rhine-Westphalia innovation for Germany: digital, dynamic, ready to print
- these are our keywords for the future of construction. We are proud that the
first house to be 3D printed is being built in our federal state. This makes
North Rhine-Westphalia a pioneer for Germany. Not tomorrow, not some day, but
today. The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia is providing specific
support for investments in the innovation engine of construction: the 3D house
is being subsidized with 200,000 euros. Further projects are in the printing
loop," explains Scharrenbach.
"The construction of the 3D-printed residential building in Beckum is a
milestone for 3D construction printing technology", says Thomas Imbacher,
Innovation & Marketing Director at PERI GmbH. "We are very confident that
construction printing will become increasingly important in certain market
