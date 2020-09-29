 

PERI builds the first 3D-printed residential building in Germany (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.09.2020, 15:50  |  109   |   |   
Weissenhorn (Bavaria) / Beckum (North Rhine-Westphalia) (ots) -

- Germany's first 3D-printed residential building is undergoing construction in
Westphalia
- New construction technique comes through all regulatory approval processes
with ease
- 3D construction printing technology for residential construction is now
market-ready

- Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com/ ) -

PERI GmbH is building Germany's first 3D-printed residential building in Beckum,
North Rhine-Westphalia. The two-storey detached house with approx. 80 sqm of
living space per floor is not being constructed in the conventional manner, it
is being printed by a 3D construction printer.

This construction technique, which is being put into practice in Germany for the
first time, has come through all of the regulatory approval processes over the
last few weeks and months. The engineering office Schießl Gehlen Sodeikat
supported the development of the concept for obtaining the approval, the
planning and execution of the corresponding approval tests was carried out by
the Technical University of Munich. The building was planned by MENSE-KORTE
ingenieure+architekten and the client is Hous3Druck GmbH. The materials used to
produce the printable concrete are being sourced from HeidelbergCement.

The federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia is supporting the 3D construction
printing project in Beckum as part of its "Innovatives Bauen" (innovative
construction) development scheme. Today, Ina Scharrenbach, Minister for Regional
Identity, Communities and Local Government, Building and Gender Equality in the
federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was briefed on the current state of
affairs at the construction site in Beckum.

"North Rhine-Westphalia innovation for Germany: digital, dynamic, ready to print
- these are our keywords for the future of construction. We are proud that the
first house to be 3D printed is being built in our federal state. This makes
North Rhine-Westphalia a pioneer for Germany. Not tomorrow, not some day, but
today. The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia is providing specific
support for investments in the innovation engine of construction: the 3D house
is being subsidized with 200,000 euros. Further projects are in the printing
loop," explains Scharrenbach.

"The construction of the 3D-printed residential building in Beckum is a
milestone for 3D construction printing technology", says Thomas Imbacher,
Innovation & Marketing Director at PERI GmbH. "We are very confident that
construction printing will become increasingly important in certain market
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DB Region in NRW wieder bei 75 Prozent Auslastung / 2021 neues Hilfsprogramm nötig / ...
Haribo macht Tiere froh! / V-Partei³ freut sich über Auslistung aus den Regalen
PERI druckt erstes Wohnhaus Deutschlands (FOTO)
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW täuscht Klimaschutz bei neuer ID-Reihe nur vor CO2-Kompensation durch indonesisches ...
Keinen Tag zu früh, Kommentar zur Commerzbank von Anna Sleegers
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing is founding partner of the Renewable Carbon Initiative
Stromvergleich - Anbieterwechsel bringt bis zu 640 Euro Ersparnis
Spielwarenmesse 2021 erhält erstmals Sommertermin in Nürnberg / Beschluss in ...
PERI builds the first 3D-printed residential building in Germany (FOTO)
Colombia Investment Summit: Mehr als 550 Investoren aus aller Welt (FOTO)
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
PwC Krankenhaus-Vergleich 2020: Die finanzielle Kluft zwischen öffentlichen und privaten Kliniken wächst weiter
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
BearingPoint - Studie Versicherungen 2030 - Konnektivität: Das Ende der Versicherungen, wie wir sie kennen? (FOTO)
PwC Deutschland und moresophy vereinfachen Compliance-Prozesse im Bereich IT-Sicherheit und ...
Deutsches Know-how für E-Mobilitätsboom: BENTELER auf Bosch-Stand bei "Auto Beijing"
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: KELAG-Kärntner Elektrizitäts-Aktiengesellschaft / Halbjahresfinanzbericht ...
DB Region in NRW wieder bei 75 Prozent Auslastung / 2021 neues Hilfsprogramm nötig / ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Placement and board changes - ATTACHMENT
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Westfalen-Blatt: Oetker: "Wir haben seit 2014 keine Geschäftsbeziehung mehr zu der Firma Wilke«

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:26 Uhr
Rallye gestartet: Halo Labs - Das größte Cannabis-Unternehmen der Welt startet durch!
22:25 Uhr
Dow Jones AKTIEN: Erfolgreich investieren in das umsatzstärkste Unternehmen der Welt!
22:23 Uhr
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
22:22 Uhr
Weißes Haus: Nominierung von Richterin Barrett an Senat übermittelt
22:20 Uhr
RLI Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; Estimates Third Quarter Catastrophe Losses
22:18 Uhr
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
22:17 Uhr
Aktien New York Schluss: Luft ist raus nach drei Tagen Erholungsrally
22:17 Uhr
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
22:15 Uhr
Wirtschaft: US-Börsen lassen nach - Anleger vor TV-Duell nervös
22:15 Uhr
LSI Industries Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rules