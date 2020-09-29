 

Xylem Makes Communities in the East of England More Sustainable with Anglian Water


   

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, is helping to prevent water shortages in the U.K. as part of its commitment to address scarcity and to make communities more sustainable and resilient.

Xylem’s recently published 2019 Sustainability Report, “Water for a Healthy World,” highlights the digital transformation of water solutions to create water, energy and cost efficiencies for utilities and other customers.

“More than ever, utilities are seeking to conserve water and empower their customers to make smarter decisions about water usage,” said Patrick Decker, Xylem president and CEO. “This project with Anglian Water, and our managed network partner, Arqiva, exemplifies the power of data and smart technology to address water scarcity issues. It’s a foundational step toward a resilient and water-secure future for the region.”

In the East of England, Anglian Water is actively addressing water shortages and customer education. The utility is starting to deploy a smart water network to secure its water supply, achieve sustainability goals and become a resilient, digital water utility for the future. The goal is to tackle a projected shortage of up to 30 million litres of water a day by 2025.

“Our Water Resources Management Plan (WRMP) outlines how we’ll manage demand for water by installing upgraded meters to help customers understand their water usage, as well as helping us to pinpoint property-side leaks, which can lose hundreds of liters of water a day,” said Peter Simpson, CEO at Anglian Water.

The roll out of upgraded water meters is a joint effort between Sensus, a Xylem brand, and Arqiva, a U.K. communications infrastructure and media services provider. Arqiva will operate the network for 15 years and manage more than three-quarters of a million Sensus meters in Norwich, Lincoln, Northampton and Peterborough, among other locations.

Arqiva’s fully-managed service will transmit hourly usage readings back to Anglian Water—leveraging the two-way Sensus FlexNetTM communication network solution across Arqiva’s dedicated network. Frequent data collection will allow Anglian Water to better understand its customers’ water consumption.

“We share with Anglian the imperative that water efficiency is one of the most important considerations for water businesses around the world today,” said Alex Pannell, Executive Director, Commercial Broadcast and Utilities at Arqiva. “Anglian Water operates in the driest region of the UK and supplies one of the fastest growing populations, meaning projects like this are vital in helping to avoid water scarcity in the future.

