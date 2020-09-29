Osprey Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier Inc.

Osprey Medical, Inc. (ASX:OSP) ( Osprey or the Company ) is pleased to announce that the Company is a winner of the prestigious Supplier Horizon Award from Premier Inc., one of the leading Group Purchasing Organisations (GPOs) in the US with over 4,100 member hospitals in its network.

Osprey was one of nine suppliers this year to receive this prestigious award and was recognized for its support of Premier members through exceptional local customer service and engagement, value creation through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs.

Mike McCormick, CEO of Osprey Medical, commented: “Osprey is a proud to partner with Premier and we are delighted to be awarded the Supplier Horizon Award. Being the only cardiovascular recipient, and one of only nine winners this year; this award reinforces our innovative DyeVert technology and its ability to improve both hospital and patient outcomes.”

“Osprey supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Premier. “We’re honoured to recognize them as a Horizon Award recipient.”

The award provides external validation of Osprey’s continued customer service excellence, superior customer engagement, value added service and commitment to lower costs.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.