 

Data Science to Accelerate Drug Discovery with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Says Frost & Sullivan

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 15:56  |  85   |   |   

Pharmaceutical companies and hospitals are adopting data science rapidly, and its application is going to be established in all branches of healthcare

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Data Science Impacting the Pharmaceutical Industry, finds that data science tools are promising technologies transforming drug discovery costs, speed, and efficiency. When combined with other emerging tech areas, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies move to the next phase of advancements. Hence, they are expected to witness adoption by pharma and biotech companies in the next four to five years. Further, with the COVID-19 pandemic, AI and machine learning (ML) can be used for drug research and clinical trials against the coronavirus to screen large databases and perform docking studies to identify existing potential drugs or design new drugs using advanced learning algorithms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283775/Drug_Discovery_Pharma_Data_Science.jpg

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4l2.

"Applying data science tools in healthcare, especially for drug discovery, has a huge potential to systematically change the entire existing practices and methods," said Aarthi Janakiraman, Technical Insights Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals are adopting this system rapidly, and its application is going to be established in all branches of healthcare."

Janakiraman added: "Integrating AI and ML methods into drug discovery pipelines would cut down cost and time, and increase the efficiency of the entire research and development (R&D) process. Going forward, big pharma and mid-sized biotech companies can benefit by partnering with core AI startups and reducing the costs involved in setting up their own capabilities."

Integrating data science in drug discovery and clinical trials presents immense growth prospects for market participants, including:

  • Partnering with emerging AI companies will boost research momentum and help speed up clinical trials.
  • Using AI for therapeutics and screening, including for COVID-19, as it provides access to a large library of compounds and can present a lower risk of unexpected toxicity or side effects in human trials.
  • Developing AI-assisted drug safety and toxicity science that are at a nascent stage, yet evolving. This requires further research and collaborations to evaluate the potential clinical impact. Large amounts of newly available data provide an opportunity to leverage AI and ML to improve drug safety.
  • Modernizing clinical trials as the FDA has created Master Clinical Trial Protocols (MAPs) to increase trial efficiency and lower costs. MAPs use common clinical trial infrastructure to streamline trial processes and enhance data collection.

Data Science Impacting the Pharmaceutical Industry is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Technical Insights research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Data Science Impacting the Pharmaceutical Industry

D9B0

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
P: +1 210 348 10 12
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches In Turkey
VOXX International Corporation Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
it.lifesciences for plasma: Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry
DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose ...
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Keio University Research: Combating COVID-19: Nationwide genomic analysis to study possible reasons for the low COVID-19 ...
BaseLaunch announces that Johnson & Johnson Innovation has renewed its commitment becoming latest ...
Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network
LG Commits to Expansion Strategy in Middle East and Africa As Most Trusted HVAC Partner
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease