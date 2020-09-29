 

TEGNA to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 9, 2020

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on November 9. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website, investors.TEGNA.com.

The conference call, which will also be webcast through the company’s website, is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public. To join the call toll-free, dial 800-367-2403 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled 9:00 a.m. (ET) start time. International callers should dial 334-777-6978. The confirmation code for the conference call is 1630007.

To listen to the call via live webcast, please visit investors.TEGNA.com and allow at least 10 minutes to access TEGNA’s home page and complete the links before the webcast begins.

A replay of the conference call will be available under “Investor Relations” at www.TEGNA.com from Monday, November 9 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to Monday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). To access the replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. The confirmation code for the replay is 1630007. A transcript of the conference call will also be made available on the company’s website.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

