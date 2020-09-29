UScellular Introduces Enhanced Failover Internet Solution for Business and Government Customers

In addition to being costly, network disruptions that last a significant amount of time can also cause damage to a company's' reputation, employee morale, and customer loyalty. Because businesses of all sizes rely on landline network technology to operate, having a failover Internet solution that uses a wireless connection creates a redundancy and helps safeguard against a network interruption. UScellular’s Failover Internet Solution can automatically keep critical applications online with an enterprise-grade router, installation assistance, wireless connectivity, ongoing support and security updates.

UScellular (NYSE: USM) has launched a new Failover Internet Solution designed to deliver a complete solution to keep businesses and governments connected to the Internet with fast, secure and reliable wireless backup. This new solution builds upon the company’s previous business continuity offering and combines UScellular's reliable wireless connectivity, Simplifi's best-in-class device and management platform, and Velociti's industry-leading installation and support services to make it easier than ever to protect businesses from costly Internet outages.

“Network outages can impact almost every aspect of business operations, whether its staying in contact with remote employees, keeping teachers and students connected during eLearning or keeping retail point-of-sale systems constantly functioning,” said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. “Our Failover Internet solution and fast, reliable network can help ensure always on, cost-effective connectivity for businesses and governments that is easily scalable, easily managed and easily set up.”

UScellular’s Failover Internet Solution is available for less than $2 per day, comes with a 14-day satisfaction guarantee, and there are no expensive, up-front hardware costs. For more information, please go to uscellular.com.

About UScellular Business

