 

UScellular Introduces Enhanced Failover Internet Solution for Business and Government Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 16:00  |  43   |   |   

UScellular (NYSE: USM) has launched a new Failover Internet Solution designed to deliver a complete solution to keep businesses and governments connected to the Internet with fast, secure and reliable wireless backup. This new solution builds upon the company’s previous business continuity offering and combines UScellular's reliable wireless connectivity, Simplifi's best-in-class device and management platform, and Velociti's industry-leading installation and support services to make it easier than ever to protect businesses from costly Internet outages.

In addition to being costly, network disruptions that last a significant amount of time can also cause damage to a company's' reputation, employee morale, and customer loyalty. Because businesses of all sizes rely on landline network technology to operate, having a failover Internet solution that uses a wireless connection creates a redundancy and helps safeguard against a network interruption. UScellular’s Failover Internet Solution can automatically keep critical applications online with an enterprise-grade router, installation assistance, wireless connectivity, ongoing support and security updates.

“Network outages can impact almost every aspect of business operations, whether its staying in contact with remote employees, keeping teachers and students connected during eLearning or keeping retail point-of-sale systems constantly functioning,” said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. “Our Failover Internet solution and fast, reliable network can help ensure always on, cost-effective connectivity for businesses and governments that is easily scalable, easily managed and easily set up.”

UScellular’s Failover Internet Solution is available for less than $2 per day, comes with a 14-day satisfaction guarantee, and there are no expensive, up-front hardware costs. For more information, please go to uscellular.com.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular’s business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or business.uscellular.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn.

United States Cellular Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Attention Samsung Fans: Preorder the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at U.S. Cellular on September 24
17.09.20
U.S. Cellular to Offer the Breakthrough Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Starting September 18
01.09.20
U.S. Cellular Adding To 5G Device Line-Up With Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Tab S7 5G