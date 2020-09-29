Rush Health and Humana Sign Medicare Network Agreement

Clinically-integrated physician and hospital network Rush Health and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced an agreement to expand access to quality, in-network medical care in the Chicago area for Humana Medicare Advantage members.

The agreement provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) health plan members at Rush Health, which is comprised of its flagship Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, as well as three suburban hospitals: Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora), and Rush Oak Park Hospital (Oak Park), and Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee).

The contract also offers in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members seeking care from Rush Health’s clinically integrated network of more than 1,800 providers, which includes both physicians and non-physician clinicians. Furthermore, the agreement includes a value-based care agreement with the providers in order to improve health outcomes and the patient experience.

“This agreement reflects a longstanding commitment by both of our organizations to bettering community health,” said K. Ranga Rama Krishnan, MB ChB, Chief Executive Officer of Rush University System for Health. “That shared focus is especially important as we continue to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to working with Humana and helping more people improve their health and well-being here in the Chicagoland area.”

“Humana is pleased to offer our members greater choice in health care, particularly as we try and help them stay as healthy as possible during these challenging times,” said Chuck Dow, Humana Regional President for Medicare. “Rush Health has a unique local history that dates back nearly 200 years, before the City of Chicago was even incorporated. We’re proud to work together to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of June 30, 2020, Humana has more than 2.6 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members cared for by more than 66,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is approximately 4.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.

Terms of the agreement, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021, were not disclosed.

About Rush Health

Rush Health is a network of Chicago-area physicians and hospitals, working together to improve health through high quality, efficient health services covering the spectrum of patient care from wellness, prevention and health promotion to disease management and complex care management. Rush Health includes more than 1,800 physicians and advanced practice providers, and four hospitals: Riverside, Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Additional Information

