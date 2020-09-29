SMITHS DETECTION INTRODUCES COMPACT X-RAY SCANNER FOR VERSATILE COMMERCIAL SECURITY APPLICATIONS

Combined with a market-leading HiTraX 3 electronic platform for superior image quality, the HI-SCAN 5030C is specifically designed to enhance security screening operations from courthouses to corporate campuses. Its compact size and lightweight construction enable it to fit seamlessly into checkpoints and mailrooms. Vibration absorbers make it possible to transport HI-SCAN 5030C between various locations without requiring re-calibration, providing maximum flexibility.

The HI-SCAN 5030C is Smiths Detection’s smallest X-ray inspection system and offers a wide variety of options including stainless steel castors, storage compartment, 24” monitor, newly designed keyboard with image manipulation keys, and foldable input/output conveyors. It can be upgraded with add-on software packages for training and detection support.

Matt Clark, Vice President, Technology, Smiths Detection said, “Our mission is to deliver the right solutions to help our customers achieve safety and security no matter what size or scale of their operations. The HI-SCAN 5030C fulfills an important role for a wide range of commercial applications, helping improve security with ease and efficiency. Engineering the HI-SCAN 5030C for mobility further maximizes its utility and versatility, enabling customers to share it or relocate it as required.”

About the HI-SCAN 5030C

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 5030C X-ray inspection system screens a range of items such as, mail, small packages, and personal belongings at checkpoints and any location within a facility. The system is compact and mobile, which makes it ideal for customers who have space limitations of the need to move the system quickly between multiple locations.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

