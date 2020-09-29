 

SMITHS DETECTION INTRODUCES COMPACT X-RAY SCANNER FOR VERSATILE COMMERCIAL SECURITY APPLICATIONS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 16:00  |  27   |   |   

Smiths Detection announces its newest X-ray inspection system, HI-SCAN 5030C, that addresses a critical gap in commercial security screening solutions with its optimal size, durability and mobility.

Combined with a market-leading HiTraX 3 electronic platform for superior image quality, the HI-SCAN 5030C is specifically designed to enhance security screening operations from courthouses to corporate campuses. Its compact size and lightweight construction enable it to fit seamlessly into checkpoints and mailrooms. Vibration absorbers make it possible to transport HI-SCAN 5030C between various locations without requiring re-calibration, providing maximum flexibility.

The HI-SCAN 5030C is Smiths Detection’s smallest X-ray inspection system and offers a wide variety of options including stainless steel castors, storage compartment, 24” monitor, newly designed keyboard with image manipulation keys, and foldable input/output conveyors. It can be upgraded with add-on software packages for training and detection support.

Matt Clark, Vice President, Technology, Smiths Detection said, “Our mission is to deliver the right solutions to help our customers achieve safety and security no matter what size or scale of their operations. The HI-SCAN 5030C fulfills an important role for a wide range of commercial applications, helping improve security with ease and efficiency. Engineering the HI-SCAN 5030C for mobility further maximizes its utility and versatility, enabling customers to share it or relocate it as required.”

For more information on HI-SCAN 5030C, please visit: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/hi-scan-5030c/

###

About the HI-SCAN 5030C

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 5030C X-ray inspection system screens a range of items such as, mail, small packages, and personal belongings at checkpoints and any location within a facility. The system is compact and mobile, which makes it ideal for customers who have space limitations of the need to move the system quickly between multiple locations.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results