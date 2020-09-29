 

BlackRock to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 13th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 16:00  |  46   |   |   

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 earnings prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET. BlackRock’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com, before the teleconference call begins.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (833) 793-7231, or from outside the United States, (469) 795-5206, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 2437498). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and ending at midnight on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 2437498. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.32 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

