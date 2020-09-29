Voya Financial Selected as New Service Provider for Sibley Heart Center Cardiology Retirement Plan

Treating more than 40,000 children annually, Sibley Heart Center Cardiology provides comprehensive cardiac services for congenital and acquired heart disease from infancy through young adulthood, as well as prenatal diagnostics. It is one of the largest pediatric cardiac programs in the country and is located in Atlanta. As of Sept. 1, 2020, the organization’s 401(k) plan serves more than 300 participants and represents approximately $53 million in assets. The plan transitioned to Voya’s administrative recordkeeping platform this past summer.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that its Retirement business has been selected as the new recordkeeper and service provider for the Kidsheart 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan for Sibley Heart Center Cardiology.

“Sibley Heart Center Cardiology is very excited to have Voya as our new recordkeeper and service provider for our employee retirement plan. Voya has a strong track record of providing industry-leading customer service to plan participants, which was paramount during our selection process,” said Dr. Brandon Harden, chairman of Sibley Heart Center Cardiology’s Retirement Committee. “We are excited to provide an upgrade in the educational tools and digital experience for our employees, which will better prepare them for retirement. This new relationship with Voya will enhance the financial future for our valued employees.”

As part of its commitment to advancing the retirement readiness of all Americans, Voya will provide plan members with localized support and access to industry-leading educational tools and resources. These include Voya’s myOrangeMoney interactive and educational participant website experience, as well as communication and education programs designed to engage and motivate employees to save and achieve their financial wellness goals.

“Each year, thousands of families trust the amazing physicians and medical staff at Sibley Heart Center Cardiology to keep them healthy and safe,” said Brodie Wood, SVP and national practice leader of Healthcare, Education and Not-for-Profit markets for Voya Financial. “We consider it a great privilege that Sibley Heart Center Cardiology has now placed its trust in Voya to help its hardworking men and women — who dedicate their lives to serving others — save for retirement and advance their financial wellness goals.”

Aon Investment U.S.A., an independent defined contribution plan consultant, assisted Sibley Heart Center Cardiology during its competitive bid and evaluation process.

Voya’s Retirement business serves clients of all sizes and across all sectors, including health care organizations ranging from startups to those with $1 billion or more in assets. Specifically, this includes hospitals, medical centers, physician groups and other health and wellness organizations. Voya’s average tenure for a health care client is 27 years, and the Tax-Exempt Markets segment for Voya’s Retirement business supports over 4,800 health care organizations with their retirement planning needs.1 To learn more, visit https://www.voyadifference.com/healthcare/

