 

UnitedHealthcare Introduces New Health Plan Offering Lower Premiums and a High-Performing Network in Kansas City

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 16:00  |  54   |   |   

Kansas City-area employers can save up to 15% on monthly premiums with a new health plan from UnitedHealthcare that features Saint Luke’s Health System and Children’s Mercy Kansas City in its high-performing network.

The new Core Essential plan provides eligible participants access to Saint Luke’s Health System, which is continually recognized on U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals list. Saint Luke’s consists of 18 hospitals and campuses, 10 convenient care clinics, more than 130 primary care and specialty offices treating patients in 65 specialty services, home care and hospice, behavioral health care and a senior living community. Plan participants can access care from Saint Luke’s affiliated physicians and enjoy the flexibility of seeing their doctor through telehealth services.

The network also includes Children’s Mercy, one of the top pediatric health systems in the country. Children’s Mercy is consistently named one of the best children’s hospitals by U.S. News and World Report and is one of only 14 pediatric hospitals in the nation to rank in all 10 specialties for the past six years. In addition to its Adele Hall Campus in Kansas City, Missouri, and Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas in Overland Park, Children’s Mercy has 22 primary care sites throughout the region, four urgent care centers and a robust telemedicine program.

UnitedHealthcare designed the Core Essential plan to deliver a new competitive option to Kansas City employers seeking cost-effective, patient-centered health plans. In addition to the potential cost-savings for employers, the plan will offer employees lower monthly premiums compared to other UnitedHealthcare health plans.

The new plan will be available on Jan. 1 to all fully insured and self-funded employers in Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, as well as Clay, Jackson and Platte counties in Missouri. Employers can also access the plan if a majority of their employees live in these five counties, even if their offices or facilities are located in other counties in Kansas and Missouri.

The introduction of the Core Essential plan is the latest example of how UnitedHealthcare and Saint Luke’s are collaborating in an effort to meet the shared goal of improving health outcomes and lowering health care costs in Kansas City. The collaboration began in 2017 with the launch of an accountable care organization (ACO) for members enrolled in UnitedHealthcare's employer-sponsored health plans. Through the ACO, UnitedHealthcare is providing an enhanced level of data and support to Saint Luke’s to enable its physicians to improve health care quality and affordability by delivering more comprehensive and coordinated care to their patients.

“We’re introducing Core Essential because we know that many employers in the Kansas City area are looking for ways to continue providing quality benefits to their employees but at a more affordable cost,” said Rob Broomfield, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Kansas. “Health plans that feature high-performing networks have proven to be effective at lowering health care costs, strengthening the patient-physician relationship, and making it easier and more convenient for employers to manage their employees’ health care needs.”

“Saint Luke’s has a long history of working collaboratively with UnitedHealthcare,” said Randy Meyer, Saint Luke’s Health System vice president of managed care contracting. “We are pleased that more people in the 65 counties we serve will be able to benefit from the high-quality, compassionate care our dedicated physicians and hospitals provide.”

All plan participants will have access to UnitedHealthcare resources designed to make the health care system easier and more convenient to navigate, including dedicated customer care advocates, tools at myuhc.com, a mobile app, virtual visits and a 24-hour Nurse Line.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:00 Uhr
UnitedHealthcare Donates $1 Million to Support Food Security and Housing Programs Offered by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
28.09.20
UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
22.09.20
United Health Foundation Partners with Florida State University to Establish Graduate-Level Concentration in Military Health
11.09.20
UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Ongoing Wildfires in Western States
10.09.20
UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop Team up to Help Families Grow in Healthy Ways
10.09.20
UnitedHealthcare and Canopy Health Introduce Health Plan Delivering Lower Costs and a Patient-Focused Health Care Experience
08.09.20
World-Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman Partners with Sanvello to Advance Mental Health Solutions
01.09.20
UnitedHealthcare Donates $500,000 to Support Residents of Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Laura

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.20
5
UnitedHealth erzielt Gewinnzuwachs im vierten Quartal und im Gesamtjahr