 

Jamf Kicks Off 2020 Virtual Jamf Nation User Conference, Showcasing How Its Apple Enterprise Management Platform Powers the Future of Remote Work, Distance Learning and Telehealth

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, with over 15,000 Apple IT administrators around the world attending virtually, Jamf (Nasdaq:JAMF) kicked off its 11th annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC). With a theme of ‘a year like no other’, Jamf showed how its Apple Enterprise Management platform is enabling IT to digitally transform business, education and healthcare and empower employees, nurses, doctors, educators and students.

“2020 has been a year like no other. Workflows that were once visionary, like zero-touch deployment and virtually educating students or caring for patients, are now necessary,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Jamf goes well beyond the MDM framework to fill the gap between what Apple builds and what organizations require to empower and serve their employees, students and patients. We are proud of the work that Jamf Nation, the world’s largest online community of Apple IT administrators, is leading in digitally transforming their organizations.”

Work Anywhere
COVID-19 has spurred the greatest movement of the workforce into their homes in history. IT teams need to be able to ship new devices without touching them and allow employees to work anywhere while staying secure and connected to the resources they need. Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management (AEM) platform, the only AEM solution of scale that automates the entire lifecycle of Apple in the enterprise, announced new key functionality powering remote work including:

  • Streamlined authentication and identity management, biometric security – IT needs to be confident that the right person has access to their hardware and resources, and end users can access everything they need to be productive with a single set of cloud identity credentials. Jamf Connect has been re-built from the ground up with a fresh take on the login and authentication flow, providing a more native and Apple-like experience for end users. The installer package was also simplified, making it easier for IT admins to implement and deploy Jamf Connect to users.

    In addition, instead of relying on another piece of unmanaged, costly hardware such as a smart card to conduct multiple-factor authentication, workers can employ a passwordless workflow using an iPhone and Face ID or Touch ID to secure the Mac provisioning process. This allows employees to leverage their Microsoft Azure AD credentials on the Jamf Connect iOS app, and loads a certificate on the iPhone, which is validated on a Bluetooth-paired Mac. Employees can then utilize biometrics (e.g. Face ID or Touch ID) on their iPhone (and a PIN number if required by the IT admin) to securely unlock their Mac and access the resources they need. Beta for the passwordless workflow will be available later this year, with general availability expected in early 2021.
