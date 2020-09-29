Jamf Kicks Off 2020 Virtual Jamf Nation User Conference, Showcasing How Its Apple Enterprise Management Platform Powers the Future of Remote Work, Distance Learning and Telehealth

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, with over 15,000 Apple IT administrators around the world attending virtually, Jamf (Nasdaq:JAMF) kicked off its 11th annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC). With a theme of ‘a year like no other’, Jamf showed how its Apple Enterprise Management platform is enabling IT to digitally transform business, education and healthcare and empower employees, nurses, doctors, educators and students.

“2020 has been a year like no other. Workflows that were once visionary, like zero-touch deployment and virtually educating students or caring for patients, are now necessary,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Jamf goes well beyond the MDM framework to fill the gap between what Apple builds and what organizations require to empower and serve their employees, students and patients. We are proud of the work that Jamf Nation, the world’s largest online community of Apple IT administrators, is leading in digitally transforming their organizations.”