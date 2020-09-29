Result of General Meeting
Graham Venables
OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
29 September 2020
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its General Meeting held today were carried on a poll.
