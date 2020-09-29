Result of General Meeting
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.09.2020, 16:00 | 50 | 0 |
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Graham Venables
OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
29 September 2020
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its General Meeting held today were carried on a poll.
For further information please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0