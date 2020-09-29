Solvents Market worth $30.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Solvents Market by Type (Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Glycol Ethers, Aromatic, Aliphatic), Application (Paints & Coatings, Polymer Manufacturing, Printing Inks), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Solvents Market is projected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% from an estimated value of USD 21.8 billion in 2020.

Growing demand for home care, personal care, pharmaceuticals are projected to drive the demand for solvents across regions. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are compounds which form ground-level ozone and particulate matter and are main constituents of smog. Stringent regulations in Europe and North America for the reduction of VOCs are projected to drive the demand for bio & green solvents.

The oxygenated solvents type segment of the Solvents Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume

Based on type, the oxygenated solvents segment of the Solvents Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025, in terms of volume. This is due to their high solvency power and low-toxicity. In addition, their usage in various applications, such as paints & coatings, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and printing inks, among others are expected to result in increasing demand during the forecast period.

The agricultural chemicals application segment of Solvents Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume

Based on application, the printing inks application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025, in terms of volume. The rapid growth of population in region such as APAC and growing demand for agricultural food produce drive the demand for solvents in agricultural chemicals application. Moreover, usage of solvents for high yield and increasing supply of agricultural products is another factor driving its growth.