Limelight Networks Helps Katapy Reduce Latency and Scale for Major Growth With Edge Computing Solutions

As part of its customer experience improvement initiative, Katapy determined that Limelight’s edge compute environment is the right move for their OVP software. This allows them to be on-net, which reduces backend infrastructure management and overhead. It also brings customer media management and delivery into Limelight’s private fiber network and distributed edge datacenters giving the best customer experience. By using Limelight’s edge compute solutions, which provides access to a range of dedicated physical servers in Limelight Points-of-Presence (PoPs), Katapy can access compute power where and when needed. It has direct access to Limelight’s global network to onboard content locally, seamlessly deliver around the globe and scale to support a customer base growing 10 times this year alone.

Limelight Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) , a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and edge cloud services, today announced another edge compute partnership with Katapy , a fast growing global online video platform company. Katapy is tapping into the power of Limelight’s edge computing and CDN services to advance its customers' online video experiences, reduce cost, and scale to meet increasing demand for its video services.

“Limelight provides us with a high performance model for compute and delivery at the edge and allows us to reduce costs, reduce latency and scale to meet our significant growth demands around the world,” said Stuart Bishop, Co-founder at Katapy. “Our customers are media people, not engineers, working together with Limelight we provide them a complete one-of-a kind solution for delivering their content and improving viewer experiences. Limelight is leading the way with edge solutions and working as an extension of our team to find the best solutions to meet our goals.”

“Katapy recognizes the many benefits of edge computing solutions in delivering online video today and the power edge computing gives them for future innovation, improved customer experiences and growth,” said Steve Miller-Jones, VP, Edge Strategic & Solutions Architecture at Limelight. “Katapy is a great example of a forward-thinking company that’s leveraging Limelight’s edge capabilities and network to support long-term growth, and meet increasing customer demands.”

Limelight’s edge compute services are part of the company’s leading edge offering, which ranges from dedicated compute capabilities to serverless environments. All edge services from Limelight have direct access to the company’s private IP backbone, peering relationships with 1,000+ ISPs, and CDN. As a result, customers can easily deploy applications and code closest to where it’s being consumed, reducing latency and costs while ensuring optimal customer experiences.

About Katapy

Katapy delivers consumer-facing digital media streaming solutions to companies that distribute media. Services include video hosting & streaming as well as application and channel build-out for all platforms to deliver a cohesive user experience across all devices. With Katapy, your digital audience watches your video content on their own time, and on any device they choose, while you keep full control over your content archive, consumer engagement, monetization strategy, and usage analytics. Katapy makes it possible for content owners to have and deliver the same quality experiences of major OTT services coupled with an extensive end-to-end onboarding, curation, and delivery process that simplifies digital distribution workflows.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

