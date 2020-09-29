 

BrightTALK Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Needs of Both Content and Demand Marketers with its Virtual Events Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 16:39  |  87   |   |   

Its innovative business model and exceptional growth profile is enabled by a customer-centric culture that encourages teamwork and embraces community and collaboration

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis into global digital marketing communities, Frost & Sullivan recognizes BrightTALK with the 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. BrightTALK is the largest global platform for online B2B talks and events,  empowering businesses with the technology to engage and convert their target audiences at scale. The company cultivates a content-rich environment where over 10M professionals can discover, learn, and succeed by building and collaborating within a community. Its platform employs artificial intelligence (AI)-generated insights and combines the needs of both content and demand marketers to help users create content and find the right audience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283855/BrightTalk_Award.jpg

"BrightTALK builds professional communities around published content, such as the latest trends from thought leaders, to create a channel for interactive experiences. The platform connects nearly 10 million registered professionals who actively engage with live and recorded talks," said Melanie Turek, VP of Research and Fellow in the Connected Work group. "By performing the dual roles of hosting and broadcasting online events, the company has established itself as a valuable demand generation tool that supplies engaged leads for content marketing campaigns."

The platform supports clients' needs with self-service webcams, presentations, screen sharing, polls, questions, and attachments, while BrightTALK's white-glove, managed services team ensures that custom events go off without a hitch. BrightTALK's live streaming technologies evolved from Windows Media, Flash, HTML5, and HLS streaming standards to real-time communication standards (i.e., WebRTC) with cloud computing. Furthermore, it leverages Big Data and AI capabilities to draw insights from both audience and content creator activity and behavior to offer accurate watch list recommendations. Ada, BrightTALK's AI-driven promotional engine, provides recommendations to ensure audiences are introduced to the most relevant content. Additionally, its low cost of entry and ease-of-use make it highly attractive to a wide cross-section of users.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches In Turkey
VOXX International Corporation Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
it.lifesciences for plasma: Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry
DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose ...
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Keio University Research: Combating COVID-19: Nationwide genomic analysis to study possible reasons for the low COVID-19 ...
BaseLaunch announces that Johnson & Johnson Innovation has renewed its commitment becoming latest ...
Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network
LG Commits to Expansion Strategy in Middle East and Africa As Most Trusted HVAC Partner
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease