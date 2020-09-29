BrightTALK Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Needs of Both Content and Demand Marketers with its Virtual Events Platform
Its innovative business model and exceptional growth profile is enabled by a customer-centric culture that encourages teamwork and embraces community and collaboration
SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis into global digital marketing communities, Frost & Sullivan recognizes BrightTALK with the 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. BrightTALK is the largest global platform for online B2B talks and events, empowering businesses with the technology to engage and convert their target audiences at scale. The company cultivates a content-rich environment where over 10M professionals can discover, learn, and succeed by building and collaborating within a community. Its platform employs artificial intelligence (AI)-generated insights and combines the needs of both content and demand marketers to help users create content and find the right audience.
"BrightTALK builds professional communities around published content, such as the latest trends from thought leaders, to create a channel for interactive experiences. The platform connects nearly 10 million registered professionals who actively engage with live and recorded talks," said Melanie Turek, VP of Research and Fellow in the Connected Work group. "By performing the dual roles of hosting and broadcasting online events, the company has established itself as a valuable demand generation tool that supplies engaged leads for content marketing campaigns."
The platform supports clients' needs with self-service webcams, presentations, screen sharing, polls, questions, and attachments, while BrightTALK's white-glove, managed services team ensures that custom events go off without a hitch. BrightTALK's live streaming technologies evolved from Windows Media, Flash, HTML5, and HLS streaming standards to real-time communication standards (i.e., WebRTC) with cloud computing. Furthermore, it leverages Big Data and AI capabilities to draw insights from both audience and content creator activity and behavior to offer accurate watch list recommendations. Ada, BrightTALK's AI-driven promotional engine, provides recommendations to ensure audiences are introduced to the most relevant content. Additionally, its low cost of entry and ease-of-use make it highly attractive to a wide cross-section of users.
