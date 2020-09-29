BrightTALK Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Needs of Both Content and Demand Marketers with its Virtual Events Platform

Its innovative business model and exceptional growth profile is enabled by a customer-centric culture that encourages teamwork and embraces community and collaboration

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis into global digital marketing communities, Frost & Sullivan recognizes BrightTALK with the 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. BrightTALK is the largest global platform for online B2B talks and events, empowering businesses with the technology to engage and convert their target audiences at scale. The company cultivates a content-rich environment where over 10M professionals can discover, learn, and succeed by building and collaborating within a community. Its platform employs artificial intelligence (AI)-generated insights and combines the needs of both content and demand marketers to help users create content and find the right audience.