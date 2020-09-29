 

DGAP-News KAP AG WITH CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 16:36  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
KAP AG WITH CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

29.09.2020 / 16:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG WITH CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Fulda, 29 September 2020 - The Supervisory Board of KAP AG (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408) has appointed Marten Julius as the new member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer as of 1 October 2020. He succeeds Dr. Alexander Riedel, who has asked the Supervisory Board for personal reasons to release him from his position on the Management Board of KAP AG as of September 30, 2020. Alexander Riedel was a member of the Management Board of KAP AG since May 2018.

Marten Julius, 54, was most recently Chief Financial Officer at the Infiana Group in Forchheim, a leading manufacturer of plastic films. Prior to that, he held the position as CFO and Commercial Director at SMC Pneumatik GmbH in Egelsbach, the German subsidiary of the Japanese SMC Corporation.

Christian Schmitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KAP AG, says: "We are very pleased to have won Marten Julius for this task. With his management experience in relevant industries, he will continue to drive the profitable growth of KAP AG together with the Spokesman of the Management Board Eckehard Forberich." Schmitz continued: "The Supervisory Board expressly thanks Alexander Riedel for his successful work for the company, regrets his decision and wishes him all the best for his professional and personal future."
 

Contact
KAP AG
Eckehard Forberich
E: e.forberich@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 690

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nicole Schuettforth
E: nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de
T: +49 40 609 186 64

About KAP AG

KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films, IT/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with sustainable growth potential. Our focus is on developing market-leading, specialised, and high-margin industrial product lines within these segments. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend policy.


29.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1137718

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137718  29.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137718&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetKAP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
Manz AG: Letter of Intent für Folgeauftrag einer Produktionslinie zur automatisierten Montage von ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG implements share split
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Verkauf des Frontkamerasoftwaregeschäfts von HELLA ...
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Group maintains strong growth in second quarter of 2020/21 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG: Relief Partner NeuroRx beantragt die Zulassung von RLF-100 (TM) ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Final issue price for shares in Knaus Tabbert AG set at EUR 58.00 per share
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:57 Uhr
KAP: Neuer Vorstand
16:36 Uhr
DGAP-News: KAP AG MIT WECHSEL IM VORSTAND (deutsch)
16:36 Uhr
DGAP-News: KAP AG MIT WECHSEL IM VORSTAND
23.09.20
DGAP-News: VIRTUELLE HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG DER KAP AG STIMMT ALLEN VORSCHLÄGEN ZU (deutsch)
23.09.20
DGAP-News: VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KAP AG APPROVES ALL PROPOSALS
23.09.20
DGAP-News: VIRTUELLE HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG DER KAP AG STIMMT ALLEN VORSCHLÄGEN ZU
21.09.20
DGAP-News: KAP TROTZ COVID-19-BELASTUNGEN MIT ROBUSTER GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG IM 1. HALBJAHR - VORSTAND KONKRETISIERT AUSBLICK 2020 (deutsch)
21.09.20
DGAP-News: KAP TROTZ COVID-19-BELASTUNGEN MIT ROBUSTER GESCHÄFTSENTWICKLUNG IM 1. HALBJAHR - VORSTAND KONKRETISIERT AUSBLICK 2020
21.09.20
DGAP-News: KAP WITH SOLID BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR DESPITE COVID-19 BURDENS - MANAGEMENT BOARD SUBSTANTIATES OUTLOOK 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.05.20
632
Konzernumbau bei der KAP Beteiligungs AG
21.11.19
2
DGAP-News: Umsatz des KAP-Konzerns in den ersten neun Monaten 2019 leicht unter Vorjahresniveau, Erg