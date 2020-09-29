DGAP-News KAP AG WITH CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
|
DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel
KAP AG WITH CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
Fulda, 29 September 2020 - The Supervisory Board of KAP AG (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408) has appointed Marten Julius as the new member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer as of 1 October 2020. He succeeds Dr. Alexander Riedel, who has asked the Supervisory Board for personal reasons to release him from his position on the Management Board of KAP AG as of September 30, 2020. Alexander Riedel was a member of the Management Board of KAP AG since May 2018.
Marten Julius, 54, was most recently Chief Financial Officer at the Infiana Group in Forchheim, a leading manufacturer of plastic films. Prior to that, he held the position as CFO and Commercial Director at SMC Pneumatik GmbH in Egelsbach, the German subsidiary of the Japanese SMC Corporation.
Christian Schmitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KAP AG, says: "We are very pleased to have won Marten Julius for this task. With his management experience in relevant industries, he will
continue to drive the profitable growth of KAP AG together with the Spokesman of the Management Board Eckehard Forberich." Schmitz continued: "The Supervisory Board expressly thanks Alexander
Riedel for his successful work for the company, regrets his decision and wishes him all the best for his professional and personal future."
Contact
KAP AG
Eckehard Forberich
E: e.forberich@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 690
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nicole Schuettforth
E: nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de
T: +49 40 609 186 64
About KAP AG
KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films, IT/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with sustainable growth potential. Our focus is on developing market-leading, specialised, and high-margin industrial product lines within these segments. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend policy.
29.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1137718
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1137718 29.09.2020KAP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare