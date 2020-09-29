DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel KAP AG WITH CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD 29.09.2020 / 16:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fulda, 29 September 2020 - The Supervisory Board of KAP AG (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408) has appointed Marten Julius as the new member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer as of 1 October 2020. He succeeds Dr. Alexander Riedel, who has asked the Supervisory Board for personal reasons to release him from his position on the Management Board of KAP AG as of September 30, 2020. Alexander Riedel was a member of the Management Board of KAP AG since May 2018.

Marten Julius, 54, was most recently Chief Financial Officer at the Infiana Group in Forchheim, a leading manufacturer of plastic films. Prior to that, he held the position as CFO and Commercial Director at SMC Pneumatik GmbH in Egelsbach, the German subsidiary of the Japanese SMC Corporation.

Christian Schmitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KAP AG, says: "We are very pleased to have won Marten Julius for this task. With his management experience in relevant industries, he will continue to drive the profitable growth of KAP AG together with the Spokesman of the Management Board Eckehard Forberich." Schmitz continued: "The Supervisory Board expressly thanks Alexander Riedel for his successful work for the company, regrets his decision and wishes him all the best for his professional and personal future."



Contact

KAP AG

Eckehard Forberich

E: e.forberich@kap.de

T: +49 661 103 690

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Nicole Schuettforth

E: nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de

T: +49 40 609 186 64

About KAP AG

KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films, IT/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with sustainable growth potential. Our focus is on developing market-leading, specialised, and high-margin industrial product lines within these segments. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend policy.

29.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: KAP AG Edelzeller Straße 44 36043 Fulda Germany Phone: 06611030 Fax: 0661103830 E-mail: office@kap.de Internet: www.kap.de ISIN: DE0006208408 WKN: 620840 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1137718

End of News DGAP News Service

1137718 29.09.2020