Ukraine's government signs memorandum supporting Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center as global leaders mark anniversary

New details of Babyn Yar massacre revealed at online memorial ceremony. Participants include Israel's President Reuven Rivlin: "We must never be complicit in the sin of destroying memory"

President Volodymyr Zelensky says people must have a place "to really remember one of the greatest tragedies of the twentieth century"

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 79th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre, Ukraine's government signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC), to promote the construction of a fitting memorial to the tragedy. Meanwhile, at an online memorial ceremony, new research was presented, revealing previously unknown details of the Babyn Yar massacre.

The Babyn Yar tragedy was one of the largest instances of mass-murder during the Holocaust. 33,771 Jewish victims were shot at the Babyn Yar ravine by the Nazis in just two days, 29 and 30 September 1941, while tens of thousands of Ukrainians, Roma, mentally ill and others were shot thereafter throughout the occupation of Kyiv.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/23kr85f2N84

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Tkachenko Olexandr and BYHMC Supervisory Board member Ronald S. Lauder. The signing took place at Babyn Yar after the official memorial ceremony to commemorate the anniversary.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who attended the official memorial ceremony commented, "We must not forget the tragedy of Babyn Yar. We understand that this is the history not only of Ukraine and of the Jewish people, but a tragic history of the whole world. People, especially youth, should be able to come and see the place where thousands of Jews were shot, to really remember one of the greatest tragedies of the twentieth century. We must all understand that this cannot happen in the modern world, or in the future. Never again."

BYHMC Supervisory Board member and President of World Jewish Congress Ronald S. Lauder said, "This was one of the greatest mass murders in history, and then a second crime – covering it all up. Almost 80 years after this happened, these tortured souls will finally be remembered with an International Memorial Museum – a museum that will also tell the history of the holocaust. Ukraine takes a giant step forward today – towards remembrance and towards justice. We have never forgotten, and now the entire world, thanks to all of you, will not forget either."