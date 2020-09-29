 

ESI Group Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on October 21, 2020

Regulatory News:

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and within the framework of Ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020 which duration of application has been extended until November 30, 2020 by Decree n°2020-925 of July 29, 2020, ESI Group (Paris:ESI) has convened an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be exceptionally held behind closed doors, that is without their physical presence, on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. CET at the head office, 100-102 avenue de Suffren, 75015 Paris, France.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the proposed resolutions to be voted on by Shareholders, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), on September 16, 2020. The convening notice will be similarly published in the French BALO as well as in a legal gazette on October 2, 2020.

The documents and preparatory information referred to in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website: https://investors.esi-group.com/shareholders-meeting.

The documents and information referred to in article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders on the above-mentioned website. They will also be available for consultation, under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, at our current administrative place of business due to the Covid-19 located in Rungis, Le Séville, 3 bis rue Saarinen, 94528 Rungis Cedex, France.

About ESI Group
 Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation.
Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists. In 2019, its turnover was 146M€. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com/fr

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
ESI Group: 2020 Half-Year Financial Report Release
10.09.20
ESI Group: Half-year Sales and Results 2020
07.09.20
ESI Group: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares