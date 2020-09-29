Motor Control Centers Market worth $6.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Motor Control Centers Market" by Type (Intelligent, Conventional), Voltage (Low, Medium), End-User, Standard, Component, Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Motor Control Centers Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%, from 2020 to 2025. The global market is set to witness significant growth owing to the growing demand for industrial automation in developed regions and regulations promoting energy saving across major industries.

The low voltage segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Motor Control Centers Market, by voltage, during the forecast period

The low voltage segment includes up to 1 kV motor control centers. This segment is expected to hold the major share in 2020 owing to the widespread adoption of low voltage motors in various industries globally. Low voltage motor control centers are mainly used in the chemical & petrochemical, cement & manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas, and metals & mining. Asia Pacific is the largest low voltage Motor Control Centers Market because of rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India. All these factors are expected to boost the low voltage Motor Control Centers Market.

Busbars are an alternative to traditional cabling and the largest Motor Control Centers Market, by component, during the forecast period

The busbars segment held the largest share of the Motor Control Centers Market in 2019. A busbar is the most important component of a motor control center as it acts as a common voltage point for all electrical equipment connected to the motor control center. The increase in the flexibility, efficiency, and reliability of busbars, and the elimination of the need for additional wires have led to the rising demand for busbars in the Motor Control Centers Market. Busbars are mainly used in utilities and industrial applications to deliver power to buildings and electrical loads, respectively.