 

Motor Control Centers Market worth $6.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 17:00  |  85   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Motor Control Centers Market" by Type (Intelligent, Conventional), Voltage (Low, Medium), End-User, Standard, Component, Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Motor Control Centers Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%, from 2020 to 2025. The global market is set to witness significant growth owing to the growing demand for industrial automation in developed regions and regulations promoting energy saving across major industries.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227058918

The low voltage segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Motor Control Centers Market, by voltage, during the forecast period

The low voltage segment includes up to 1 kV motor control centers. This segment is expected to hold the major share in 2020 owing to the widespread adoption of low voltage motors in various industries globally. Low voltage motor control centers are mainly used in the chemical & petrochemical, cement & manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas, and metals & mining. Asia Pacific is the largest low voltage Motor Control Centers Market because of rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India. All these factors are expected to boost the low voltage Motor Control Centers Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Motor Control Centers Market"

341 – Tables
45 – Figures  
322 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/motor-control-centers-market-227058918.html 

Busbars are an alternative to traditional cabling and the largest Motor Control Centers Market, by component, during the forecast period

The busbars segment held the largest share of the Motor Control Centers Market in 2019. A busbar is the most important component of a motor control center as it acts as a common voltage point for all electrical equipment connected to the motor control center. The increase in the flexibility, efficiency, and reliability of busbars, and the elimination of the need for additional wires have led to the rising demand for busbars in the Motor Control Centers Market. Busbars are mainly used in utilities and industrial applications to deliver power to buildings and electrical loads, respectively.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches In Turkey
VOXX International Corporation Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
it.lifesciences for plasma: Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry
DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose ...
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Keio University Research: Combating COVID-19: Nationwide genomic analysis to study possible reasons for the low COVID-19 ...
BaseLaunch announces that Johnson & Johnson Innovation has renewed its commitment becoming latest ...
Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network
LG Commits to Expansion Strategy in Middle East and Africa As Most Trusted HVAC Partner
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease