 

IMPROVATE brings together African nations and Israeli tech companies to tackle food security challenges

Tony Blair: This is a huge opportunity to help Africa fulfil its potential as a major source of food, not just for Africans, but for the world

IMPROVATE founder & chair Irina Nevzlin: "During the current time of crisis, leaders need to unite and work together to implement common goals and solve common problems."

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROVATE held a first of a kind conference on "food security" with the aim of connecting Israeli technology companies with African nations tackle the continent's urgent challenge of feeding a rapidly growing population.

 

 

Agriculture Ministers of five African nations, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) presented to Israeli technology companies the challenges and problems faced by their countries.

Watch the conference: https://youtu.be/0wCK6coy6gU

The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Rt.Hon. Mr. Tony Blair, opened the conference, stating: "Food security is a huge challenge, and it was a challenge before COVID, which has just deepened that challenge… This is a huge opportunity to use technology to help lives, to improve lives, to save lives, to improve the quality of agriculture in Africa, to help Africa fulfil its potential as a major source of food, not just for Africans, but for the world... This is something that is transformative, groundbreaking and will change the world."

Senior African ministers and officials participated in the conference: Mr. Joseph Antoine Kasonga Mukuta - Minister of Agriculture, Democratic Republic of Congo;  Mr. Jonathan Bialosuka Wata - Minister of Fisheries and Livestock,  Democratic Republic of Congo;  Prof. Hamadi Iddi Boga - Permanent Secretary of the State Department for Crop Development & Agricultural Research, Republic of Kenya; H.E Ato Sani Redi - Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ethiopia; H.E. Job D. Masima - Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania; Mr. Rene Awambeng, Global Head of Client Relations, African Export Import Bank; Emmanuel Rwakagara Nzungize - Chairman of the Agricultural Organization CIPA RDC, Democratic Republic of Congo; Mr. Jabulani Mabuza -  Minister for Agriculture, Eswatini; Mr. Mpoko Bokanga, PhD - Agroindustry Specialist; Mr. Manuel Moses - Country Manager, East Africa, International Finance Corporation.

