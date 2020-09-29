DGAP-DD Siemens Energy AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 29.09.2020, 17:06 | 86 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Siemens Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
a) Name
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Christian
|Last name(s):
|Bruch
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Siemens Energy AG
b) LEI
|5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000ENER6Y0
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract based investment obligation)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|21.81 EUR
|32256.99 EUR
|21.8 EUR
|123170 EUR
|21.89 EUR
|21890 EUR
|21.84 EUR
|11618.88 EUR
|21.98 EUR
|21980 EUR
|21.82 EUR
|15688.58 EUR
|21.95 EUR
|50616.7 EUR
|21.85 EUR
|12694.85 EUR
|22.19 EUR
|1065.12 EUR
|21.83 EUR
|15695.77 EUR
|22.06 EUR
|3772.26 EUR
|21.86 EUR
|6623.58 EUR
|22.15 EUR
|2215 EUR
|22.04 EUR
|123688.48 EUR
|22.08 EUR
|38198.4 EUR
|22.1 EUR
|60775 EUR
|22 EUR
|6600 EUR
|22.38 EUR
|4476 EUR
|22.22 EUR
|6510.46 EUR
|22.27 EUR
|7037.32 EUR
|22.2 EUR
|124031.4 EUR
|22.47 EUR
|44872.59 EUR
|22.25 EUR
|12237.5 EUR
|22.24 EUR
|5960.32 EUR
|22.21 EUR
|12548.65 EUR
|22.4 EUR
|44800 EUR
|22.41 EUR
|16224.84 EUR
|22.39 EUR
|167925 EUR
|22 EUR
|46156 EUR
|22 EUR
|2574 EUR
|22 EUR
|7260 EUR
|22 EUR
|13244 EUR
|22 EUR
|11000 EUR
|22 EUR
|8030 EUR
|22 EUR
|6314 EUR
|22 EUR
|98846 EUR
|22 EUR
|26576 EUR
|22.01 EUR
|220100 EUR
|22.01 EUR
|220100 EUR
|22.01 EUR
|220100 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Siemens Energy - Ist die Aktie grün genug?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0