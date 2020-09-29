Fortinet Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet “A few years back while the entire industry was thinking about SD-WAN as a siloed product, at Fortinet we took a Security-driven Networking approach, combining networking and security to be the first vendor to deliver Secure SD-WAN. We’re pleased to be placed in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, something we feel is another strong indicator of Fortinet’s ability to deliver better user experience with consistent security for our customers. We believe Fortinet will continue to disrupt the industry with solutions rooted in Security-driven Networking principles, next by delivering the most flexible security via SASE.”

Placed Higher in Ability to Execute and Further in Completeness of Vision Than its Position the Previous Year

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner September 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, placing higher in ability to execute and further in completeness of vision than its position the previous year.

Fortinet Delivers the Industry’s Most Flexible SD-WAN Solution

Fortinet continues to drive innovation of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to deliver an organically developed solution that consolidates advanced routing, self-healing SD-WAN capabilities, and intuitive orchestration with the industry’s most flexible security options via integrated next-generation firewall or SASE-based cloud-delivered security. Fortinet’s dedication to SD-WAN innovation has also resulted in the industry’s most extensive and secure SD-WAN solution, able to be deployed across the home, branch, campus and multi-cloud. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helps customers realize significant benefits, including:

Better u ser e xperience: Fortinet customers can dynamically learn and overcome WAN impairments at all edges through comprehensive self-healing SD-WAN capabilities, which are powered by purpose-built ASICs for higher performance. AI and ML-powered application learning provides visibility and control to deliver the best application performance possible.

Earlier this year, Fortinet was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure. This distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing or using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN.

Fortinet was also named the fastest growing SD-WAN vendor by Omdia, which noted 247% year-over-year growth in Fortinet’s SD-WAN revenue from 1Q19 to 1Q20. Fortinet believes this additional accolade showcases Fortinet’s ability to deliver one of the top SD-WAN solutions on the market.

Fortinet Showcases a Clear Vision of the Future of SD-WAN

Customers who choose Fortinet Secure SD-WAN are able to futureproof their investments by extending SD-WAN to address emerging use cases with new cloud-delivered security innovations providing flexible SASE solutions for today’s diverse workforce anytime and anywhere. With the broadest availability for multi-cloud, continued innovations in unified cloud orchestration will enable end-to-end visibility and control anywhere. Fortinet was one of the first vendors to showcase the SD-WAN to SD-Branch expansion and continues to innovate to provide tighter integration, security and analytics between the LAN Edge and WAN Edge.

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helped us accelerate cloud services with automated cloud on-ramps. We were also able to consolidate branch services by extending to Fortinet Secure SD-Branch using both their wireless and switching solutions. The entire operation successfully enabled secure direct communication for our 1,600 employees.”

-Ricardo Girardelli, Network Architect, Creditas

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is flexible in the deployment models that it supports and reduces cost and complexity for customers. The combination of SD-WAN, security, SD-Branch, reporting, and automation make Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN a compelling full-stack solution for branches and campuses.”

-Robert Short, Vice President-Strategic Services at Liquid Networx

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

