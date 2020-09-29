Result of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
Result of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that all of the resolutions proposed in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2020 were duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 41 Lothbury London EC2R 7AE at 9:00 a.m. today, 29 September 2020.
All five resolutions were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 4 and 5 as special resolutions. The results of the poll on the resolutions were as follows:
|FOR
|DISCRETIONARY
|AGAINST
|Total Votes
|WITHHELD*
|Resolution No.
|No. of Votes
|No. of Votes
|No. of Votes
|% of Votes
|No. of Votes
|% of Votes
|% of Votes
|% of Votes
|1
|5,074,418
|334,196
|140,273
|5,548,887
|10,000
|91.45%
|6.02%
|2.53%
|100.00%
|2
|5,112,579
|334,196
|30,525
|5,477,300
|81,587
|93.34%
|6.10%
|0.56%
|100.00%
|3
|5,089,719
|414,047
|0
|5,503,766
|55,121
|92.48%
|7.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4
|4,753,586
|334,196
|355,297
|5,443,079
|115,808
|87.33%
|6.14%
|6.53%
|100.00%
|5
|5,081,441
|334,196
|48,825
|5,464,462
|94,425
|92.99%
|6.12%
|0.89%
|100.00%
*Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
29 September 2020
For further information please contact:
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
01481 733908
