Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

Result of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that all of the resolutions proposed in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 September 2020 were duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 41 Lothbury London EC2R 7AE at 9:00 a.m. today, 29 September 2020.

All five resolutions were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 4 and 5 as special resolutions. The results of the poll on the resolutions were as follows: