Employment in China Challenges and Countermeasures - How to Create Jobs in China
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 29.09.2020, 17:20 | 69 | 0 |
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - In the process of coordinating epidemic prevention
and control and promoting economic development, China is now facing greater
employment pressure.
This year, there are about 15 million new entrants to the workforce, including
7.49 million college graduates and about three million surplus rural laborers.
The pressure caused by the total number of unemployed labor force is still
enormous.
and control and promoting economic development, China is now facing greater
employment pressure.
This year, there are about 15 million new entrants to the workforce, including
7.49 million college graduates and about three million surplus rural laborers.
The pressure caused by the total number of unemployed labor force is still
enormous.
How can job demand be created, to absorb the unemployed labor force?
On April 17, the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China
(CPC) Central Committee emphasized the need to increase domestic demand. At
present, the coronavirus has spread across the world, overseas market demand is
suppressed, and the global supply chain is facing the risk of disruption.
Increasing domestic demand is conducive to maintaining the integrity and
smoothness of China's domestic industrial and supply chains and creating
favorable conditions for rapid economic recovery.
The ongoing fiscal measures to increase domestic demand cover three categories
and involve 23 policies. Total expenditure budget amounted to 1.3 trillion yuan
(about US$183 billion), of which over 500 billion yuan (about US$70.4 billion)
has been implemented.
Moreover, releasing structural potential is a necessary solution to address
demand for jobs in the long term.
The remarkable achievements of China's economy in the past four decades are
mainly attributed to the structural potential released by technological
progress, upgraded industrial and consumption structures and industry, and rapid
urbanization.
The effective use of structural potential requires a greater role played by
supply-side policies, which calls for prioritizing the pursuit of supply-side
structural reform and promoting the continuous upgrade of the supply structure.
Contact: Li Zhuoxi
Tel: +86-17610273327
E-mail: jessica27xixi@163.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaIndiaDialogue/posts/1628697727277313
YouTube: https://youtu.be/DXilKo8Vhyk
Video - https://youtu.be/DXilKo8Vhyk
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281686/China_Pictorial_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148628/4720492
OTS: China Pictorial
On April 17, the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China
(CPC) Central Committee emphasized the need to increase domestic demand. At
present, the coronavirus has spread across the world, overseas market demand is
suppressed, and the global supply chain is facing the risk of disruption.
Increasing domestic demand is conducive to maintaining the integrity and
smoothness of China's domestic industrial and supply chains and creating
favorable conditions for rapid economic recovery.
The ongoing fiscal measures to increase domestic demand cover three categories
and involve 23 policies. Total expenditure budget amounted to 1.3 trillion yuan
(about US$183 billion), of which over 500 billion yuan (about US$70.4 billion)
has been implemented.
Moreover, releasing structural potential is a necessary solution to address
demand for jobs in the long term.
The remarkable achievements of China's economy in the past four decades are
mainly attributed to the structural potential released by technological
progress, upgraded industrial and consumption structures and industry, and rapid
urbanization.
The effective use of structural potential requires a greater role played by
supply-side policies, which calls for prioritizing the pursuit of supply-side
structural reform and promoting the continuous upgrade of the supply structure.
Contact: Li Zhuoxi
Tel: +86-17610273327
E-mail: jessica27xixi@163.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaIndiaDialogue/posts/1628697727277313
YouTube: https://youtu.be/DXilKo8Vhyk
Video - https://youtu.be/DXilKo8Vhyk
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281686/China_Pictorial_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148628/4720492
OTS: China Pictorial
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0