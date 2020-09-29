Rewarding Romances Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. An industry first, founded in 2015, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which is working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The October list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been very well received by independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the leading books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed children's and YA author Kelly Yang recalls her childhood experience. "I remember hiding in the library during lunch, crouching in between the aisles, hoping the librarian wouldn't see me because we weren't really supposed to be in the library at lunch. The librarian, of course, saw me. She came over, smiled at me — no judgment — and handed me a book. From then on, I went to the library every day. What started out as my sanctuary — the only place I truly felt completely safe — quickly became so much more. Immersed in the pages of a book, I could be anyone." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is October's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Beloved Mother by Laura Hunter ISBN: 978-1934610985

Rap-Notes: Shakespeare's Greatest Hits, Volume 1 by Mr. Z ISBN: 978-1479712342

Redbirds, Roses & Ghosts by Gayle Young ISBN: 978-1949711035

Mystery & Thriller

The Last Moriarty (Book One of the Sherlock Holmes and Lucy James Mystery series) by Charles Veley ISBN: 978-1477829721

Romance