 

Columbia Threadneedle Investments Announces New Boston Headquarters

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that it has signed a lease for a new headquarters office at Atlantic Wharf in downtown Boston. The firm plans to begin moving into its new office at 290 Congress Street in the summer of 2021, following the expiration of its current lease.

The new office at Atlantic Wharf is centrally located in the Waterfront District, bounded by Boston Harbor and the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Atlantic Wharf has many attractive design and infrastructure features and is certified LEED Platinum. The firm will occupy two floors, in space incorporating design and technology that will provide employees with a flexible and adaptable working environment. The layout will help to foster the collaboration that is central to the firm’s culture.

Scott Couto, Head of North America, commented: “Our new office at 290 Congress Street will provide our employees and our business with the kind of modern, engaging and efficient space that will allow us to develop the optimal work environment for the future. We’re excited to welcome employees to this dynamic new space as they continue returning to the office in 2021. Also, importantly, we are delighted to remain in downtown Boston and reinforce our engagement with, and commitment to, this world-class city.”

Columbia Threadneedle is a leading global asset manager with over 2,000 employees and offices in 17 countries. The firm has over 500 employees based in Boston and it is a major hub for our investment, distribution, product and marketing teams as well as for our technology and staff groups.

Atlantic Wharf is owned and operated by Boston Properties.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments
 Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $476 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 As of June 30, 2020. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

