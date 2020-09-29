 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Continues to Increase its National Network of DSD Distributors to Support Ongoing National Launch of its Flagship Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 17:17  |  85   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced the assembling of a national network of Direct Store Delivery (“DSD”) Distributors in support of the ongoing national launch of its flagship brand Tauri-Gum.  Through its previously disclosed Agreement with Mr. Checkout Distributors (“Mr. Checkout”), the Company is continually increasing its network of DSD Distributors – which have the capability to place Tauri-Gum in many thousands of retail locations across the country.  The Company plans to issue future updates, as this national network continues to grow and strengthen.

In other news, the Company has entered into a major Joint Venture Partnership (“JVP” or “Partnership”) with a Los Angeles based firm.  Full details of this important alliance and its positive attributes will be disclosed over the coming days.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Peach-Lemon).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

