Icelandair Group hf. Major shareholder announcement
29.09.2020
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from PAR Investment Partners LP confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 543,881,750 which corresponds to 1.91% of voting
rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 10% and below 5%) due to increase of share capital as previously announced.
Contact information
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Attachment
