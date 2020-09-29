Qorvo Announces Closing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced the completion of its offering of $700 million principal amount of its senior notes maturing in 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.375%. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with their terms.



The Notes were issued to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Qorvo expects to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with borrowings under its credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.50% senior notes due 2026. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of Qorvo and are initially guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each of Qorvo’s existing and future direct and indirect wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries that guarantee Qorvo’s obligations under its credit facility.