 

Qorvo Announces Closing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 17:30  |  64   |   |   

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced the completion of its offering of $700 million principal amount of its senior notes maturing in 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.375%. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with their terms.

The Notes were issued to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Qorvo expects to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with borrowings under its credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.50% senior notes due 2026.   The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of Qorvo and are initially guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each of Qorvo’s existing and future direct and indirect wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries that guarantee Qorvo’s obligations under its credit facility.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Disclaimer

