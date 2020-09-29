 

DGAP-News Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice of Proposed Interim Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 17:30  |  95   |   |   

DGAP-News: Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice of Proposed Interim Payment

29.09.2020 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This notice contains important information that is of interest to the registered and beneficial owners of the subject securities. If applicable, all depositories, custodians and other intermediaries receiving this notice are requested to expedite the re-transmittal to beneficial owners of the securities in a timely manner.

Notice to Holders

Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding IV LP
€200,000,000
Euro Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities
XS0282978666

Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP
US$500,000,000
Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities
XS0301813522

28 September 2020

Notice of Proposed Interim Payment

Reference is made to:

(i) the €200,000,000 Euro Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities issued by Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding IV LP (the "Issuer" or "LP IV") with ISIN number XS0282978666; and

(ii) US$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities issued by Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP (the "Issuer" or "LP V")) with ISIN number XS0301813522,

hereinafter referred to as the "Securities".

Proposed Interim Payment: the Joint Liquidators of LB GP No.1 Ltd propose to make an initial interim payment relating to the Liquidation Preference (as defined in the relevant prospectus for the Securities) in respect of the Securities. Formal details of the value of the distribution for LP IV and LP V will be provided in due course via a formal payment notice. All depositories, custodians, other intermediaries and the beneficial owners of the Securities are urgently encouraged to ensure that their contact and payment details are correctly recorded with the relevant clearing system.

