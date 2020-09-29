Windstream Enterprise Wins 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for WE Connect Partners Portal

WE Connect Partners is the cornerstone of our digital experience, giving partners unprecedented access to analytics and insight reporting on their sales opportunities, as well as oversight to view and configure their customers’ end-user services. This integrated tool provides channel partners with a sophisticated, yet simple and intuitive, view into their business, yielding real-time insights.

Windstream Enterprise was selected by ChannelVision Magazine as a winner of the 2020 Visionary Spotlight Awards for its WE Connect Partners portal , an integrated, mobile-enabled management platform specifically designed for channel partners.

“Our channel partners are critical to our success, so we are committed to investing in programs, technologies and best-in-class tools like the WE Connect Partners portal,” said Layne Levine, president at Windstream Enterprise. “Between our industry-leading services such as SD-WAN and OfficeSuite UC, as well as our award-winning portal WE Connect, our partners are positioned for market success.”

“We are honored to present Windstream Enterprise with a 2020 Partner Portal VSA for WE Connect Partners,” said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. “WE Connect Partners was recognized for its innovative, industry-leading approach that gives partners a distinct advantage in working with their end users. Congratulations to the entire team at Windstream Enterprise.”

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision’s annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.

Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry’s overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, and feature set differentiation; and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, click here or contact Berge Kaprelian at berge@bekabusinessmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005880/en/