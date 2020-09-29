 

Convocation of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and publication of the Annual Report

Regulated information, Leuven, 29 September 2020 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Convocation of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and publication of the Annual Report

KBC Ancora invites its shareholders at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday 30 October 2020. All relevant information, including the convocation with the agenda’s and the Annual Report 2019/2020, is available via the website: www.kbcancora.be, under the heading ‘General Meeting of Shareholders’.

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings will be organised in compliance with the measures in force to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to participate in the General Meetings by proxy to a representative of the company, with binding voting instructions.

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

                                                                                                      

Financial calendar:

30 October 2020        Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
29 January 2021        Interim financial report (1H)
27 August 2021          Annual press release for the financial year 2020/2021

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

                                                                  End of press release

