 

IPSEN Disclosure of transactions in own shares between 09/21/2020 and 09/25/2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 18:00  |  46   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer
name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/21/2020

FR0010259150

6,445

89.9185

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/22/2020

FR0010259150

6,314

89.1551

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/23/2020

FR0010259150

0

-

-

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/24/2020

FR0010259150

7,232

88.9806

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/25/2020

FR0010259150

6,483

87.6302

XPAR

 

 

 

Total

26,474

88.9199

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Ipsen Appoints Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
22.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/14/2020 and 09/18/2020
19.09.20
ESMO 2020: Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in Combination With Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrates Significant Survival Benefits in Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in Pivotal Phase III CheckMate -9ER Trial
18.09.20
ESMO 2020: Phase II CLARINET FORTE Results Show Increasing Dose Frequencies of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide) Allows Patients with NETs to Delay Treatment Escalation by up to 8.3 Months
15.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/07/2020 and 09/11/2020
14.09.20
Ipsen: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company
14.09.20
Ipsen Showcases Commitment to Patient-centric Advances in Oncology With Record Number of Abstracts to Be Presented at ESMO 2020 Virtual Congress
10.09.20
Ipsen to Present New Insights at ASBMR for Potential Treatment of Ultra-rare Disease Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP), Including Global Phase III MOVE Trial Results
08.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 31/08/2020 and 04/09/2020
01.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 24/08/2020 And 28/08/2020