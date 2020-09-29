Transaction date

Identification code of the

financial instrument

Daily total volume (in

number of shares)

Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/21/2020 FR0010259150 6,445 89.9185 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/22/2020 FR0010259150 6,314 89.1551 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/23/2020 FR0010259150 0 - -

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/24/2020 FR0010259150 7,232 88.9806 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/25/2020 FR0010259150 6,483 87.6302 XPAR

Total 26,474 88.9199

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

