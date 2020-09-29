IPSEN Disclosure of transactions in own shares between 09/21/2020 and 09/25/2020
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer
|
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/21/2020
FR0010259150
6,445
89.9185
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/22/2020
FR0010259150
6,314
89.1551
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/23/2020
FR0010259150
0
-
-
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/24/2020
FR0010259150
7,232
88.9806
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/25/2020
FR0010259150
6,483
87.6302
XPAR
Total
26,474
88.9199
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
