 

Galectin Therapeutics Investor Conference Call and Webinar Taking Place Today

Presentation to discuss the details of the newly launched Phase 2b/3 NASH-RX clinical trial; Introduce new CEO and President Joel Lewis

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and webinar to discuss the Company’s NASH-RX clinical trial and to introduce its new CEO, Joel Lewis. The Investor Call is scheduled for today at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

The presentation can be accessed by dialing (844) 899-6544 and entering the conference ID: 3695038 or at the following webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hmudntyg. A copy of the presentation to be used for the call can be found on the Company’s website at https://investor.galectintherapeutics.com/investor-relations. The call is expected to last one hour, including a Q&A session that will follow the formal remarks.

About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin (formerly known as GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

