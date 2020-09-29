NXP Advances 5G with New Gallium Nitride Fab in Arizona

High-volume manufacturing facility is the most advanced GaN fab

for RF in the United States

Governor of Arizona joins NXP executives and local, state, federal and international government officials to commemorate virtual opening ceremony with keynote addresses.

NXP is leading 5G cellular infrastructure expansion with the new 150 mm (6”) fab and its 20 years of GaN development expertise focused on power density, gain and linearized efficiency.

State-of-the-art fab will serve as a hub enabling NXP to innovate faster with strong collaboration between the new internal factory and NXP’s R&D team based in the same location.



CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced the grand opening of its 150 mm (6-inch) RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) fab in Chandler, Arizona, the most advanced fab dedicated to 5G RF power amplifiers in the United States. The new internal factory combines NXP’s expertise as the industry leader in RF power and its high-volume manufacturing know-how, resulting in streamlined innovation that supports the expansion of 5G base stations and advanced communication infrastructure in the industrial, aerospace and defense markets.

The opening ceremony was marked by keynote addresses and remarks by NXP executives plus federal, state and local government officials, including:

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally

U.S. Representative Greg Stanton

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

City of Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke

U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade Joseph Semsar

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United States Andre Haspels

In his keynote address, Kurt Sievers, NXP CEO said: “Today marks a critical milestone for NXP. By building this incredible facility and tapping key talent in Arizona, we are able to bring focus to GaN technology as part of driving the next generation of 5G base station infrastructure.”

Gallium Nitride: The new gold standard for 5G

With 5G, the density of RF solutions required per antenna has exponentially increased – yet maintaining the same box size and reducing power consumption is mandatory. GaN power transistors have emerged as the new gold standard to address these dueling requirements, delivering significant improvements in both power density and efficiency.