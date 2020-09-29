DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA reverses provision for lawsuit in the amount of EUR 365 million



29-Sep-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Darmstadt, September 29, 2020. In the United States Merck KGaA's subsidiary EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck) is involved in a US patent dispute with



On 28 September 2020 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit set aside the decision of the District Court Judge, invalidated Biogen's patent and instructed the District Court to reinstate the jury verdict.



Therefore, Merck KGaA has decided today to reverse the provisions for the patent dispute proceedings in the amount of EUR 365 million. Thereof, up to a mid to high double-digit million amount might be booked into the financial result.

Merck KGaA will adjust its forecasts accordingly as part of its regular financial reporting



Friederike Segeberg, Leiterin News & Reputation

Merck KGaA

Frankfurter Straße 250

64293 Darmstadt

Germany

Phone: +49 6151 72 - 6328

Fax: +49 6151 72 - 913321

Email:

Internet:

ISIN: DE0006599905

WKN: 659990

Indices: DAX

