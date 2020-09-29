DGAP-Adhoc Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA reverses provision for lawsuit in the amount of EUR 365 million
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 29.09.2020, 18:06 | 61 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Darmstadt, September 29, 2020. In the United States Merck KGaA's subsidiary EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck) is involved in a US patent dispute with Biogen Inc., United States (Biogen). Biogen sued Merck for damages in connection with a patent infringement caused by Merck's product Rebif before the U.S. District Court New Jersey, Newark. Merck defended itself against the allegations and brought a countersuit claiming that Biogen's patent is invalid. In February 2018 a jury declared Biogen's patent invalid vis-à-vis Merck. The jury verdict was overturned by the District Court Judge, who upheld the validity of Biogen's patent. Merck filed a complaint with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit against this ruling.
On 28 September 2020 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit set aside the decision of the District Court Judge, invalidated Biogen's patent and instructed the District Court to reinstate the jury verdict.
Therefore, Merck KGaA has decided today to reverse the provisions for the patent dispute proceedings in the amount of EUR 365 million. Thereof, up to a mid to high double-digit million amount might be booked into the financial result.
Merck KGaA will adjust its forecasts accordingly as part of its regular financial reporting
Friederike Segeberg, Leiterin News & Reputation
Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Straße 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 6151 72 - 6328
Fax: +49 6151 72 - 913321
Email: investor.relations@merckgroup.com
Internet: www.merck.de
ISIN: DE0006599905
WKN: 659990
Indices: DAX
Stock exchanges: Regulated Market of Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard); Open Markets of Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; EUREX derivatives exchange; London, SIX
29-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Merck KGaA
|Frankfurter Str. 250
|64293 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6151 72 - 6328
|E-mail:
|Friederike.Segeberg@merckgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.merckgroup.com/de
|ISIN:
|DE0006599905
|WKN:
|659990
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1137699
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1137699 29-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0