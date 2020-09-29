H1 2020 results

London, 29 September 2020 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising, today reported its results for the first half of 2020.

The interim financial report is available on the Company’s website https://www.invibes.com/uk/uk/investors.html

Unaudited consolidated data, in €k

IFRS H1 2020 H1 2019 Δ Revenue 3,663 3,610 +1% Purchasing and external expenses (1,942) (2,038) -5% Personnel expenses (1,672) (1,715) -3% EBITDA 1 (58) (135) NA Operating profit (427) (398) NA Group net income (expense) (515) (415) NA

Growth outperforms the market

Invibes Advertising chalked up organic consolidated revenue growth of +1.6 % to €3.7 million in the first half of 2020. This performance was all the more remarkable when compared to the 17% slump in the French display and video advertising market during the period2, a trend mirrored in other European markets in which the Group operates.

This fine showing was the result of proactive efforts on the sales front, underpinned by two strategic levers: the ongoing drive to win new business in the form of a host of major international brands and the renewed confidence among existing clients.

Pushing ahead with innovation to boost sales

To preserve its strong sales momentum, Invibes Advertising pushed ahead with its innovation efforts in H1, creating a raft of new, non-intrusive advertising formats aimed at generating heightened user engagement and enhancing the efficiency of the advertising campaigns managed on behalf of its clients.