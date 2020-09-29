 

300MWh Projects Award to ENGIE Upheld by Guam’s Public Auditor

ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS) is glad to announce that in a win for Guam’s clean energy goals, the Office of Public Accountability upheld Guam Power Authority’s award of its Phase III Renewable Energy Projects to ENGIE.

Within these projects ENGIE EPS will supply the 300MWh innovative battery storage system and act as system integrator to render 100% of the daily solar production available for up to 7 hours after sunset, totaling 85GWh of clean dispatchable energy annually.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid & Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.
With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.
Turnover in 2019: EUR 60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

