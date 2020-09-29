 

GeNeuro Reports 2020 Half-Year Results And Provides Corporate Update

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), today reported its half-year financial results for the period ending June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Key Financials

On September 28, 2020, the Board of Directors of GeNeuro reviewed and approved the financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. The Statutory Auditors have conducted a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The half-year financial report is available in the Investors section on www.geneuro.com.

“The successful completion of our capital increase in January 2020 has considerably strengthened our position, covering all our activities until mid-2022, in particular our new Phase 2 clinical trial of temelimab in MS at the Karolinska Institutet’s Academic Specialist Center (ASC), in Stockholm, Sweden,” said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. “GeNeuro was also further reinforced by the appointment on May 1, 2020, of Prof. David Leppert, MD and Professor of Neurology, as Chief Medical Officer of GeNeuro. Dr. Leppert is a recognized expert in the worldwide neurology community, having worked for over 20 years in clinical development and being responsible for taking leading MS drugs to the market. He is a tremendous asset to GeNeuro.”

“The financial results for the first half of 2020 are in line with our expectations and prior disclosures. Our R&D expenses were 26% below the same period of last year, partly due to the three-month COVID-19 induced delay to the start of our new Karolinska trial. Meanwhile, thanks to our continued cost containment effort, our general & administrative expenses have decreased by 4%. Overall, we were able as a result to reduce our operating loss by 14%, to €3.7 million in H1 2020 compared to €4.3 million in H1 2019. Both this loss and the cash burn for H1 2020, down 39% from the same period of last year, are in line with our expectations,” said Miguel Payró, Chief Financial Officer at GeNeuro.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of EUR)

June 30, 2020
6 months
 subject to a
limited review

June 30, 2019
6 months
 subject to a
limited review

Income

