 

MedinCell Initiates the First Clinical Trial of Its Covid-19 Prevention Program

Prophylactic strategy

The objective of the mdc-TTG program is to protect from Covid-19 with a subcutaneous injection of a 1-month active treatment of Ivermectin, a molecule already widely used in other indications. Since the beginning of the pandemic, clues about its potential efficacy against Covid-19 have piled up.

This prevention strategy called “pre-exposure prophylaxis” (PrEP) is similar to the one already used against HIV. People are protected for the duration of treatment. It has demonstrated its efficacy but also the need for long-acting injectable treatments, the only ones to guarantee the continuity of protection.

"We keep focused on developing the third path against Covid-19, prevention, with our BEPO technology which has already attracted prestigious partners thanks to its large-scale deployment potential”, says Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. “Our program against Covid-19 is a bit like David versus Goliath. But we have already demonstrated the strength of our alliance model, which allows us to collaborate with the best partners."

A first clinical trial to accelerate the development of the long-acting injectable

mdc-TTG uses MedinCell’s BEPO technology. Three products based on BEPO technology are already in clinical trials in the United States, the most advanced one at the end of phase 31.

The program aims at providing an injectable treatment in the form of a pre-filled syringe, ready-to-use, with 24-month stability at room temperature. BEPO technology will allow the formation of a small subcutaneous depot, fully bioresorbable, at the time of injection. It will act as a mini pump that releases Ivermectin regularly until it disappears completely.

Ivermectin has already been administered as a single dose to hundreds of millions of patients around the world. Its safety has been demonstrated and documented2. The clinical trial initiated today aims at validating its safety when taken regularly in oral form over 4 weeks to simulate the continuous release of the active ingredient by a long-acting injectable.

The current clinical trial will gradually evaluate three increasing doses by daily administration over 4 weeks in three successive cohorts of healthy volunteers. It will serve as a solid foundation for the regulatory development of the long-acting injectable formulation and its potential mass deployment.

“MedinCell develops mdc-TTG in accordance with the highest ethical standards and on the basis of reliable scientific principles. It is essential for us to optimize the clinical development of our product. We must not waste time given the potential impact of the product which could effectively protect tens of millions of people around the world, especially the most vulnerable” explains Joël Richard, Head of Development at MedinCell.

