 

Werner Enterprises to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on October 28, 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 results and updated 2020 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News and Events” and then “Webcasts & Presentations.” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on October 28, 2020 at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through November 28, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 10137245. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News and Events” and then “Webcasts & Presentations.”

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact:

John J. Steele
Executive Vice President, Treasurer
and Chief Financial Officer
(402) 894-3036


