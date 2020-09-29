 

Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ)

Stockholm September 29, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (”Copperstone” or the ”Company”) today 29 September 2020 at 15:00 held an extraordinary general meeting at the offices of Hannes Snellman Attorneys, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 20, SE-111 47 Stockholm.

RESOLUTIONS

The resolutions made are presented below.

Resolution regarding amendments to the articles of associations (item 6 on the agenda)

Registered office: The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to amend § 2 of the articles of association as follows:

  • The Board of Directors shall have its registered office in Kiruna municipality in Norrbotten county.

Share capital, share class and the number of issued shares: The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to amend § 4 of the articles of association as follows:

      ·The share capital shall be at least SEK 50,000,000 and maximum SEK 200,000,000.

      ·The number of issued shares shall be at least 500,000,000 and maximum 2,000,000,000.

The resolution regarding the amendment on § 4 means that the Company should only be able to have one class of shares, and thus the possibility of issuing Class A shares is abolished and the current § 11 (preferential rights in issues) and § 12 (conversion) are deleted from the articles of association

Notice: The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to amend § 7 of the articles of association as follows:

·Notice of General Meeting shall be made no earlier than 6 weeks and no later than 4 weeks before the General Meeting, however, that notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting where no change in the articles of association is to be considered may take place no earlier than 6 weeks and no later than 3 weeks before the Meeting. Notice shall be published in ‘Post- och Inrikes Tidningar’ and the notice shall be made available on the Company’s website. At the time of notice, an announcement that notice has been publish shall be announced in ‘Dagens Industri’. Shareholders who wish to participate in the negotiations at a General Meeting shall, in addition to the provisions regarding the record date and otherwise for participation stated in the Swedish Companies Act, notify their participation in the meeting to the Company in the manner specified in the notice convening the General Meeting. The latter day may not fall on a Sunday, another public holiday, Saturday, Midsummer’s Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, nor may it fall earlier than the fifth weekday prior to the General Meeting.

