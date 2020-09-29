Medacta Expands its Knee Portfolio with 3DMetal Femoral Cones for Knee Revision

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 29 September 2020 - Medacta announced today the initiation of commercial use of 3DMetalTM Femoral Cones for revision knee arthroplasty after successfully receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE marking.

3DMetalTM is an advanced biomaterial, utilizing 3D printing technology. Built upon the clinical success of 3DMetalTM Tibial Cones, the Femoral Cones can be used for structural support in areas of bone deficiencies that may compromise revision implant fixation and are indicated for use with Medacta's GMK Revision and GMK Hinge Knee systems.

Dr. David W. Manning, Vice Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL, designer of the 3DMetalTM Femoral Cones said: "The 3DMetal Femoral Cones from Medacta are extremely versatile, utilize the clinically proven 3DMetal technology and are very user friendly for surgeons looking to restore metaphyseal and metadiaphyseal structures from which to build a revision TKA construct. The addition of these cones to the Medacta revision portfolio allows me to efficiently and reliably tackle the most difficult femoral revision scenarios."

The 3DMetalTM Femoral Cones are characterized by a triple layer structure, patented by Medacta, with a middle full-density layer to avoid cement protrusion through the outer layer pores and increases the mechanical properties of the implant. The innovative interconnecting pore structure of these implants, similar to that of native cancellous bone, enables direct mechanical and functional connection with the bone.

This new implant further expands Medacta's offering for knee arthroplasty, which now features a broader range of options for revision surgery and complex cases.



Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.

