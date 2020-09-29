 

Genomic Vision  First-half 2020 Results

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced its half-year financial results to June 30, 20201.

Accounts were approved by the Board on September 29, 2020. These accounts have been the subject of a limited review by the Company’s auditors, whose report is pending.

First-half 2020 results

(in € thousands – IFRS)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Revenue from sales

6192

781

Other revenue

131

354

Total revenue from activity

750

1,135

Current operating expenses

(3,270)

(3,491)

Current operating loss

(2,519)

(2,356)

Other operating income and expenses

163

40

Operating loss

(2,356)

(2,316)

Cost of financial debt and other financial income and expenses

(11)

2

Net loss

(2,368)

(2,314)

Revenue from sales totaled €619 thousand over the first half of 2020, and notably included the sale of a FiberVision S platform to the Leibnitz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Germany. The 20.7% decrease in revenue compared with the first half of 2019 was notably a result of the non-renewal of the license granted to Quest Diagnostics, which had generated revenue of €150 thousand in the first half of 2019, and very sluggish commercial activity in the 2nd quarter of 2020 because of the Covid-19 crisis.

