Genomic Vision First-half 2020 Results
Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced its half-year financial results to June 30, 20201.
Accounts were approved by the Board on September 29, 2020. These accounts have been the subject of a limited review by the Company’s auditors, whose report is pending.
First-half 2020 results
|
(in € thousands – IFRS)
|
H1 2020
|
H1 2019
|
Revenue from sales
|
6192
|
781
|
Other revenue
|
131
|
354
|
Total revenue from activity
|
750
|
1,135
|
Current operating expenses
|
(3,270)
|
(3,491)
|
Current operating loss
|
(2,519)
|
(2,356)
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
163
|
40
|
Operating loss
|
(2,356)
|
(2,316)
|
Cost of financial debt and other financial income and expenses
|
(11)
|
2
|
Net loss
|
(2,368)
|
(2,314)
Revenue from sales totaled €619 thousand over the first half of 2020, and notably included the sale of a FiberVision S platform to the Leibnitz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Germany. The 20.7% decrease in revenue compared with the first half of 2019 was notably a result of the non-renewal of the license granted to Quest Diagnostics, which had generated revenue of €150 thousand in the first half of 2019, and very sluggish commercial activity in the 2nd quarter of 2020 because of the Covid-19 crisis.
